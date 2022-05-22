13D Management LLC Makes New $9.05 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

13D Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,000. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 3.5% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,196 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after purchasing an additional 591,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.88. 4,929,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,100. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.23.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.95.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

