13D Management LLC Sells 22,116 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

13D Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 3.9% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Elanco Animal Health worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 128.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 323,873 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 53.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

NYSE ELAN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

