1,426 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Accenture by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Accenture by 2,549.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 452,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,730,000 after buying an additional 435,314 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Accenture by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,029,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,936,000 after buying an additional 348,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.29. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $175.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

