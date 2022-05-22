1,580,426 Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Acquired by Axon Capital LP

Axon Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,580,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,612,000. Playa Hotels & Resorts comprises 20.2% of Axon Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Axon Capital LP owned approximately 0.96% of Playa Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $48,948.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,830 shares of company stock worth $2,246,387 in the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.