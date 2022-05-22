1,731 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 372.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 103,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.65. 972,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,549. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

