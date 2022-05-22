$205.67 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) to announce $205.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.50 million and the highest is $205.83 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $190.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $911.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.30 million to $914.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $954.08 million, with estimates ranging from $928.10 million to $980.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 539,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

