$426.40 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $426.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.50 million to $428.30 million. Daseke posted sales of $404.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a return on equity of 68.94% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Daseke has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

