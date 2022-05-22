$524.05 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will post $524.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.90 million and the lowest is $495.90 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $484.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 828,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,860. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.82.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 164.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sleep Number by 12.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

