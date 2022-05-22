$581.11 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) to announce $581.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $582.82 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $509.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Fabrinet stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.10. 263,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

