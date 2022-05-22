$602.22 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) will post $602.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $614.27 million and the lowest is $593.75 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $628.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 495,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 107,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,906,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,324,000 after buying an additional 459,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,459,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,505. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.24 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

