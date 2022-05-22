63,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Bought by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises about 2.7% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. 6,611,303 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

