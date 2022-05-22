6,304 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $71.22 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

