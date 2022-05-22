$77.16 Million in Sales Expected for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) to report $77.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.71 million and the lowest is $76.60 million. ONE Group Hospitality posted sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year sales of $324.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.50 million to $328.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $382.68 million, with estimates ranging from $380.90 million to $384.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $4,260,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 370.2% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 322,866 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $8.45. 146,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

