84 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 84 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Tobam lifted its stake in NVR by 160.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,262.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,087.17 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,482.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5,035.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $63.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.