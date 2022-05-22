$87.99 Million in Sales Expected for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXGet Rating) will announce $87.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.90 million and the lowest is $75.08 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year sales of $409.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.15 million to $415.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $701.22 million, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $880.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redbox Entertainment.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 9.57.

Shares of RDBX traded up 1.52 on Friday, hitting 5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,464,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,061,866. Redbox Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of 1.61 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDBX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

