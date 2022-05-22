8PAY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $114,271.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. 8PAY has a market cap of $869,150.16 and approximately $114,271.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.34 or 0.12777125 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 439.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00475390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00033879 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

