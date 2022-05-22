8X8 PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Tops $305,806.24 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $305,806.24 and approximately $6,110.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

