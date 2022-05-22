Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 14.03 and last traded at 14.03. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.33) to GBX 1,200 ($14.79) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.72.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

