Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,826 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.