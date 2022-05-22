Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 576 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.16.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.42. 15,650,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,522,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

