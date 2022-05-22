Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 951 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,126,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,194,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

