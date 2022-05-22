Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,981 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 305,752 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.9% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.25% of Adobe worth $678,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.63.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.67. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
