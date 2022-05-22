Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $584.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $399.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.52 and its 200 day moving average is $508.67. Adobe has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,450,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 57,299 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

