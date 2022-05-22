Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $2.96 on Major Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $77.87 million and $1.92 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00009741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,208 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

