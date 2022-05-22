Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,115.90 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,194.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2,295.37. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

