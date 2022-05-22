Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

