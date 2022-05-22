Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 2,900 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,953,000 after acquiring an additional 467,448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

