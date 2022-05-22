Advisor Resource Council Buys New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after buying an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $41,798,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $204.00 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

