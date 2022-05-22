Advisor Resource Council Invests $477,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in 3M by 753.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

NYSE MMM opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $206.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.