Advisor Resource Council Makes New $419,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

NYSE ITW opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

