Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

