Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 163,990 shares valued at $14,071,289. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

