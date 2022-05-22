AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $100.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

AVAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,817.06 and a beta of 0.44. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

