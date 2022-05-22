Afya (AFYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Afya has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFYA stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFYA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Afya by 2,298.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 280,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter valued at $2,668,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Afya by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 53,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 66,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

