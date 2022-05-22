AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.85.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About AgroFresh Solutions (Get Rating)
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.