AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

