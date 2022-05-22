Aion (AION) Tops One Day Volume of $3.22 Million

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,186.04 or 1.00156236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00203290 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00088835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00127349 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00232691 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003295 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

