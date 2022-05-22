Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.64. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 539,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,834,000 after acquiring an additional 152,858 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

