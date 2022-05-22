Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $196.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.42.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,135,624.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $3,043,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,376.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $112.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.03 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.56. Airbnb has a one year low of $107.45 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
