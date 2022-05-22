Akash Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $518,490.00 (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $53.43 million and $518,490.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.32 or 0.09779051 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 467% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00480200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.