Albany International Corp. (AIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on July 8th

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Albany International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

NYSE AIN opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Albany International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Albany International by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

