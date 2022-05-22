Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 54,579 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.22% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $43,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.