Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 86,600 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $39,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

