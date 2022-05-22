Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $35.49 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,117 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Thomson Reuters worth $35,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

TRI opened at $96.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.80. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

