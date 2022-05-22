Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $32,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

SPB opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

