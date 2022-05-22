Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 254,105 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,105 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 2.46% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $38,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 71,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.