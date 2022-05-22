Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 846,374 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 245.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846,374 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.67% of Schneider National worth $32,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Schneider National by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,748 shares of company stock worth $1,128,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

About Schneider National (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

