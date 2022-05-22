Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 25,907 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,907 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $43,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,238.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,320.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,441.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,168.31 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $40,548,884. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

