Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,219 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.18% of Camden Property Trust worth $33,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

CPT opened at $138.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $122.26 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.