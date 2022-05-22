Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $350.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

