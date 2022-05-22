Alpha Finance Lab Trading Up 43% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00027913 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001368 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

